BREAKING | YMCA at MacBain Centre in Niagara Falls to close permanently

The YMCA in Niagara Falls is closing its doors permanently at the MacBain Community Centre.

The move is effective immediately.

The location, which opened in 2005 has been temporarily closed since mid-March due to the pandemic, but was experiencing significant membership losses prior that and it was projected that membership numbers would continue to decline.

YMCA leadership has been reviewing operations of all centres since the spring and has taken a phased approach to reopening individual locations based on safety, local community interest in YMCA programming, and financial viability.

YMCA health, fitness and aquatics locations in St. Catharines, Niagara West (Grimsby), Port Colborne and Welland had reopened for a period of time prior to the most recent provincial lockdown on December 26, 2020.

YMCA members from the Niagara Falls location have been contacted individually via email today.

In a release, officials said delivering YMCA programs and services in a facility as large as the MacBain Community Centre is no longer economically sustainable.