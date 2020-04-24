Breweries and distillers in Niagara continue bottling sanitizer for frontline workers

Breweries and distillers in Niagara continue churning out sanitizer for frontline workers struggling to get their hands on an ample supply.

Bench Brewing has joined in the effort, teaming up with Limited Distilling to drop off some bottles at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

They plan to make more deliveries for other hospitals, fire departments, and charities.

Niagara's brewers and distillers been rising to the occasion with Dillon's, Niagara College, and Niagara Falls Craft Distillers all retooling to get the vital resource to those who need it.