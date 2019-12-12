iHeartRadio
Brexit casts shadow over today's UK general election

Today's election in the United Kingdom is seen as one of the most important since the end of the Second World War.
     
The vote pits Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will take Britain out of the European Union by January 31st, against opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who promises another referendum on Brexit.
    
 All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs in the election, which is being held more than two years ahead of schedule.

