Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry
Former NHL executive Brian Burke is listed as the heavy favourite to be Don Cherry's successor on ``Hockey Night in Canada'' on one sports betting site.
SportsBettingDime.com has released odds on candidates to replace Cherry after the commentator was sacked by Sportsnet yesterday for a rant about immigrants not wearing poppies on his ``Coach's Corner'' segment on Saturday.
Burke, who currently works as an analyst at Sportsnet, is listed as the 3-2 favourite (must bet $2 to win $3) to appear on Cherry's longtime ``Coach's Corner'' segment on Saturday.
Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season.
Sportsnet has not said whether it plans to keep the ``Coach's Corner'' segment, which has been a first-intermission staple on HNIC.
Sportsnet hockey commentators Kelly Hrudey, Colby Armstrong and Craig Simpson are among the other betting favourites for Cherry's job.
Tree of Little Angels - Community Care
For most little boys and girls, now is the time of year for dreaming about the surprises they might find under their tree on Christmas morning. For parents in tight financial situations, it's the time of year they wish they could make all their children's holiday dreams come true.
You can help by donating new, unwrapped toys to the City of St. Catharines' annual Tree of Little Angels campaign, which supports Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold. Residents donated more than 500 toys to Community Care through the City's Tree of Little Angels campaign last year.
5:30 Roundtable with Liz Benneian and Sal Sorento
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Ombudsman report goes to council tomorrow
Matt talks to Former Mayor of Pelham/Regional Councillor Dave Augustyn about the Ombudsman report that goes to council tomorrow