Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Former NHL executive Brian Burke is listed as the heavy favourite to be Don Cherry's successor on ``Hockey Night in Canada'' on one sports betting site.

SportsBettingDime.com has released odds on candidates to replace Cherry after the commentator was sacked by Sportsnet yesterday for a rant about immigrants not wearing poppies on his ``Coach's Corner'' segment on Saturday.

Burke, who currently works as an analyst at Sportsnet, is listed as the 3-2 favourite (must bet $2 to win $3) to appear on Cherry's longtime ``Coach's Corner'' segment on Saturday.

Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season.

Sportsnet has not said whether it plans to keep the ``Coach's Corner'' segment, which has been a first-intermission staple on HNIC.

Sportsnet hockey commentators Kelly Hrudey, Colby Armstrong and Craig Simpson are among the other betting favourites for Cherry's job.