Brian Grant voted in as Mayor of Wainfleet after very close race

It was a close race in Wainfleet for the Mayor's chair.

Incumbent Kevin Gibson lost by a handful of votes to Brian Grant.

At last check, Grant only had eight more votes than Gibson.

Alfred Kiers also ran for Mayor.

Gibson was serving his first term as Mayor after being voted in in 2018.

39-year-old Grant is owner of 905 Rentals, a local business that rents out motorized watercraft and paddleboards.