Brian Laundrie died from self-inflicted gunshot wound: Lawyer
It appears Brian Laundrie took his own life.
The family's lawyer has confirmed he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was the only person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
Her body was found in Wyoming in September and the coroner ruled she died by strangulation.
The couple had been travelling in a van and documenting their travels online.
Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 2021 after she did not return from a monthslong cross-country trip with her fiancé.
