Bridge construction in Port Colborne may have you taking a detour this summer

A Port Colborne bridge on Highway 58 is about to undergo some construction that will impact traffic in the area for the summer.

Starting Thursday, June 17, 2021, the bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railway on HWY 58, immediately south of HWY 58A/Townline Tunnel Road, is to undergo rehabilitation.

It is expected to be completed the end of August.

The bridge will be limited to northbound traffic only, while southbound traffic coming from Prince Charles Drive will be rerouted to HWY 140.

Detour signs will be posted, and temporary traffic lights have been installed at the intersection of Netherby and HWY 140 to help improve traffic flow.