Bridge for Peace initiative takes to Niagara bridges tonight

Niagara residents will be showing their support for Ukraine tonight.

People are set to gather on highway overpasses across the region to denounce the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Bridge for Peace initiative come on Russian Victory Day.

Victory Day is a national holiday in Russia where they celebrate defeating the Nazis in World War II.

People are asked to gather on various overpasses between 6 to 7 pm tonight.

