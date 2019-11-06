Bridge in Niagara Falls to be dedicated to officer killed in line of duty

A bridge in Niagara Falls will be dedicated in honour of a 24 year old Niagara Regional Police officer who lost his life responding to a call in the city.

Constable Luciano DeSimone died in the line of duty on May 2, 1974 when he was involved in a crash on the QEW with a flatbed transport truck.

The truck driver had stopped to help another driver who had been involved in an earlier incident on the highway, but was not visible to approaching traffic.

According to the NRP website Constable DeSimone was described as an extremely kind and loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

A public dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday morning in the Community Room of the NRPS Headquarters on Valley Way.