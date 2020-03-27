Britain's PM tests positive
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
His office says he is displaying mild symptoms at this point.
Downing Street says Johnson is self-isolating and continues to lead the country's response to COVID-19
Johnson had been taking a lot of heat lately for what many say was a slow response to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.