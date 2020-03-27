iHeartRadio
Britain's PM tests positive

Downing street-Jaroslaw Kilian

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

His office says he is displaying mild symptoms at this point.

Downing Street says Johnson is self-isolating and continues to lead the country's response to COVID-19

Johnson had been taking a lot of heat lately for what many say was a slow response to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

