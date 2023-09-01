British Columbia Premier David Eby calls on Bank of Canada to halt interest rate hikes

British Columbia's premier is hoping to convince the Bank of Canada to hold off on any further interest rate hikes, with another rate announcement expected next week.



David Eby says people are ``hurting,'' and another rate increase next month might worsen, and not reduce, inflation in Canada.



In a letter sent on Thursday to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, Eby warned that any interest rate increases would pose a danger not just to homeowners looking to renew mortgages, but to renters, students, seniors, families and small business owners.



The Bank of Canada is currently in the blackout period ahead of its next interest rate decision and would not comment on Eby's letter.



Eby also wrote Thursday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for a targeted approach to fighting inflation, focusing on housing and infrastructure improvements throughout Canada.