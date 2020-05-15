British Columbia releases details on their plan to reopen schools next month

Some details have been released on how schools in British Columbia are reopening.

The province is preparing for a brief return to class in June.

BC is reopening public elementary, secondary and independent schools on a part-time basis, mainly as a dry run in advance of expected full-time openings in September.

Under their reopening plan, Grade 6 to 12 students will return one day per week while Kindergarten to Grade 5 students will be in class roughly every other day.

Daycares will also be allowed to reopen but each facility must make its own decision about whether to open its doors.

The Ontario government has said parents and students will know more early next week on what the province has planned for our schools.

