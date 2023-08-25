British Police investigating 88 deaths allegedly tied to Canadian man

There's been a major international development today in the case of an Ontario man who allegedly sold lethal substances to people at risk of suicide.

British police say they are investigating the deaths of 88 people who bought products from websites linked to Kenneth Law.

Britain's National Crime Agency says in total, they have identified 232 people in the U.K. who bought products from the websites over two years until April.

Peel Regional Police arrested Law in May and charged him with two counts counseling and aiding suicide.