British Prime Minister moves out of ICU

Boris Johnson's father says the British prime minister needs time to recover from the new coronavirus and is unlikely to be back at work imminently.

The U.K. leader spent three nights in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas' Hospital in London after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened.

He was moved back to a regular ward on Thursday evening, and his office says he is in "the early phase of his recovery."

His father Stanley Johnson said the prime minister needed to "rest up."

Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, the first world leader confirmed to have the illness.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is standing in for Johnson while he is in hospital.