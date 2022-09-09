British sports hold day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

British sport is holding a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

High-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events scheduled to take place on Friday have been canceled as a mark of respect and the Premier League will be meeting to discuss whether to call off weekend fixtures.

The BMW PGA Championship golf was paused near the end of the first round Thursday following the announcement of the queen's death and there will be no play Friday.

The tour says it is ``hopeful'' of play resuming over the weekend.

The England-South Africa cricket test, the St. Leger horse racing festival and cycling's Tour of Britain are also off.