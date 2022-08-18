Britton running for mayor in St. Catharines
Mike Britton is running for Mayor in St. Catharines.
The regional councillor filed his nominations papers yesterday.
Britton is also a former city councillor for the St. George's Ward.
He joins fellow regional councilor Mat Siscoe as the only two names on the ballot at this time.
Nominations for the October 24th election close tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.
Britton will join Tim Denis at 7:50 this morning.
