Brock and McMaster step up to offer help frontline workers

Brock and McMaster Universities are chipping in to help healthcare workers on the frontline.

Brock University’s Makerspace is using 3D printers to create components for face shields.

Officials say it takes about two hours to print each unit, and they are able to pump out 20 face shields a day.

The first round of shields will be going to Niagara EMS.

Meanwhile researchers at McMaster University have had their projects put on hold by the coronavirus.

The Engineering, Science, and Health Science departments have donated thousands of masks, goggles, gloves, face shields, cleanroom suits, and swabs to health-care providers and hospitals.