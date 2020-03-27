Brock and McMaster step up to offer help frontline workers
Brock and McMaster Universities are chipping in to help healthcare workers on the frontline.
Brock University’s Makerspace is using 3D printers to create components for face shields.
Officials say it takes about two hours to print each unit, and they are able to pump out 20 face shields a day.
The first round of shields will be going to Niagara EMS.
Meanwhile researchers at McMaster University have had their projects put on hold by the coronavirus.
The Engineering, Science, and Health Science departments have donated thousands of masks, goggles, gloves, face shields, cleanroom suits, and swabs to health-care providers and hospitals.
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.