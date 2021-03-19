Brock and Niagara College to get $14M to help with COVID related expenses

Ontario is pouring more than $100 million into a fund to support colleges and universities that have taken a financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including millions for Brock and Niagara College.

The minister of colleges and universities says the cash will go to schools that have lost revenue while incurring additional expenses related to remote learning and personal protective equipment.

Ross Romano says schools can also use the funding to offset COVID-19 expenses related to student financial supports and human resources.

He says the sector is ``in fine financial health,'' but some schools have been struggling.

$14.7 million will go to help Brock University and Niagara College.

"This is welcome news for our local institutions of learning and will help ensure Brock University and Niagara College are able to continue the work of preparing young people for the fulfilling careers and jobs of today and tomorrow," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"Thanks to this support from the Province of Ontario, Brock University is in a strong position to continue to deliver a world-class education, conduct groundbreaking research and fulfill our commitment of supporting Niagara's economic recovery and vitality," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of Brock University.

"We are very grateful to the province for the funding announced today, and for recognizing the significant financial challenges associated with COVID-19,” said Sean Kennedy, President of Niagara College. "This important investment enhances our ability to support our students and our community and fulfill our important role in the economic recovery that lies ahead."



