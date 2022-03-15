Brock and Niagara Police asking students not to put the 'Bad in Badger' St. Patrick's Day

Brock University has joined forces with Niagara Regional Police to ensure St. Patrick's Day parties remain peaceful.

Brock staff have been going door-to-door in the 'Don’t Put the Bad in Badger' campaign asking students to be respectful and safe.

Along with encouraging appropriate behaviour, flyers are also being handed out to educate students on the possible fines that can be incurred if COVID-19 and other municipal bylaws are violated.

“We know that our students enjoy celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with one another,” said Brad Clarke, Brock’s Director of Student Life and Success. “But we also expect for any celebrations to be safe and respectful; and to be sure that activities do not conflict with municipal, provincial or federal law.”

Police will assist with neighbourhood patrols on St. Patrick’s Day and over the weekend.

During those times, police and city bylaw officers are taking a zero-tolerance approach and will have high visibility in near-campus neighbourhoods.