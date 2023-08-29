Brock awarded $4.8 million in national science research funding

Twenty-seven Brock University professors will share in the funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council’s Discover/Explore program.

Among the projects, Paul Zelisko is investigating how to make products that contain silicone polymers last longer so that they don’t end up in the garbage dump too soon.

The Associate Professor of Chemistry say many of the human-manufactured, rubber-like substances wear out too quickly - everything from cosmetics to cooking utensils.

“We’re looking to combine naturally occurring renewable resources with silicones so that they can heal themselves when damaged and also to enable them to be easily recyclable.”

Vice-President, Research Tim Kenyon says the amount of funding received and number of applicants receiving funding surpassed any previous competition years on record in the last decade.

“The exceptional results we’re seeing this year speak to the calibre of applications submitted by Brock researchers and the impact of their work in many areas including the natural environment, health care and technology.