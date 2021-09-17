Brock calls for better student behaviour after four arrests were made in Thorold last weekend

Brock University staff and student leaders are calling for better behaviour this weekend after Niagara Regional Police had to deal with off-campus parties in Thorold last weekend.

A number of tickets and four arrests were made last weekend as the university and police service put extra duty officers on patrol in student residential areas.

NRP Chief Bryan MacCulloch says they have noticed an increase in gatherings and social events and they call upon everyone to follow public health restrictions and regulations. "The recent gatherings in Thorold as it relates to parties, irresponsible drinking and rowdy behaviour have not fallen within this expectation. Residents should not be forced to have large crowds, illegal parking and garbage thrust upon them."

Interim Brock University President Lynn Wells says the school is committed to educating all students about the importance of being responsible community members. "The bad decisions of a few put the health and safety of others at risk, and can have a lasting impact on us all."

Brock has hired extra officers to step up patrols again this weekend. By-law officers will also be monitoring residential streets for illegally parked vehicles.

