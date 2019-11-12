Brock digs out, classes resume at 10 a.m. today
Both the main and Hamilton campuses of Brock University will resume classes and other scheduled activities at 10 a.m. today, after yesterday's major winter storm dumped 30 cm of snow on the region overnight.
Drivers need to allow extra time to get on to campus as crews continue working to clear roads, parking lots and sidewalks.
Brock encourages everyone to leave extra time and take care when driving on streets and highways this morning.
Supporting Families Dealing with Mental Health Issues Daily and During the Holidays
Shelby Knox Speaks with Clinical Social Worker and Certified Play Therapist and Executive Director of Reach Out Niagara Jodie Hiebert regarding supporting families dealing with mental health issues daily and during the holidays
Tree of Little Angels - Community Care
For most little boys and girls, now is the time of year for dreaming about the surprises they might find under their tree on Christmas morning. For parents in tight financial situations, it's the time of year they wish they could make all their children's holiday dreams come true.
You can help by donating new, unwrapped toys to the City of St. Catharines' annual Tree of Little Angels campaign, which supports Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold. Residents donated more than 500 toys to Community Care through the City's Tree of Little Angels campaign last year.
5:30 Roundtable with Liz Benneian and Sal Sorento
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.