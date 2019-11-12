iHeartRadio
Brock digs out, classes resume at 10 a.m. today

brock

Both the main and Hamilton campuses of Brock University will resume classes and other scheduled activities at 10 a.m. today, after yesterday's  major winter storm dumped 30 cm of snow on the region overnight. 

Drivers need to allow extra time to get on to campus as crews continue working to clear roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

Brock encourages everyone to leave extra time and take care when driving on streets and highways this morning.

