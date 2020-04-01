Brock donates truck full of PPE to Niagara Health

A truck full of PPE is leaving Brock University to help our frontline healthcare workers.

Thousands of gloves, hundreds of lab coats and goggles, and cartons of face masks were loaded into the truck yesterday.

All that gear will be going to Niagara Health.

The PPE comes from multiple departments and even the campus store.

Niagara Health is still looking for surgical masks, N95 masks, face shields, and gowns.