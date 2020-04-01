Brock donates truck full of PPE to Niagara Health
A truck full of PPE is leaving Brock University to help our frontline healthcare workers.
Thousands of gloves, hundreds of lab coats and goggles, and cartons of face masks were loaded into the truck yesterday.
All that gear will be going to Niagara Health.
The PPE comes from multiple departments and even the campus store.
Niagara Health is still looking for surgical masks, N95 masks, face shields, and gowns.
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Business/Preparing for Good Friday Fish FryMatt Holmes Speaks with Karen Nicol - Owner of Lakeport Fish and Chips regarding Good Friday fish fry and impact COVID-19 is having on business
-
COVID-19 | Liberal Leader Urges Ontario Government to Help Long Term Workers/Fast Track Foreign Trained Health ProfessionalsMatt Holmes Speaks with Steven Del Duca - Ontario Liberal Leader regarding foreign trained health professionals and some help with equipment for long term care workers
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Parks Closes Remaining Outdoor Recreational AmenitiesMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding more outdoor closures in Niagara