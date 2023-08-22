Brock experts discuss environmental, logistical impacts of wildfires

Experts at Brock University are researching the long-term impacts of wildfires.

Out-of-control wildfires in Canada are not only destroying properties, but also altering natural environments.

While poor air quality is a large impact, forests can hold large amounts of contaminants that can be harmful for plants and human health when exposed.

Fires can lead to those conatminants leaking into lakes and rivers, altering their ecosystem.

Professor of Geography and Tourism Studies Michael Pisaric says in some cases, fires are recurring so frequently that some vegetation types are not able to reproduce before the next fire occurs.

He adds that melting permafrost can release huge amounts of carbon, adding to greenhouse gases in the air.