Brock extends holiday break
Brock University has extended its holiday break by pushing back the start of the winter term as the COVID pandemic continues.
The announcement was made today after almost 6,000 people signed a change.org petition to extend the winter break to allow students to properly isolate for two weeks before seeing family members.
Brock says the start of Winter Term will be delayed by one week, instead of opening on January 4th, the University will re-open on January 6th, and classes for the Winter Term will resume on Jan. 11.
Lynn Wells, the Provost and Vice-President, Academic, says the decision comes after two weeks of consultations with students, staff and faculty members.
Wells paid tribute to the resilience shown by the Brock community during the past several months, but added that “month upon month in this new normal has taken its toll.”
CKTB's Tim Denis was joined by Jack Allan, Co-Creator of the petition this morning before the announcement was made. Click here to listen to the conversation.
-
Crystal Beach Mercantile – Fort Erie Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Fort Erie. Tim talks with Owner of Crystal Beach Mercantile – Jason Marton
-
DOG TALK with Dave McMahon - GUEST Marc & Lindsey Charbonneau - Nov 30TH 2020Marc & Lindsey Charbonneau the hosts of a popular podcast called Puppy Scammers will join Dave to talk about their personal devastating experience they had acquiring a puppy which led them to launching their podcast called Puppy Scammers
-