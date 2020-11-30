Brock extends holiday break

Brock University has extended its holiday break by pushing back the start of the winter term as the COVID pandemic continues.

The announcement was made today after almost 6,000 people signed a change.org petition to extend the winter break to allow students to properly isolate for two weeks before seeing family members.

Brock says the start of Winter Term will be delayed by one week, instead of opening on January 4th, the University will re-open on January 6th, and classes for the Winter Term will resume on Jan. 11.

Lynn Wells, the Provost and Vice-President, Academic, says the decision comes after two weeks of consultations with students, staff and faculty members.

Wells paid tribute to the resilience shown by the Brock community during the past several months, but added that “month upon month in this new normal has taken its toll.”