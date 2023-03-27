Brock hosting online event Tuesday night to help businesses understand social media

Brock University is hosting an online event tomorrow night to try to help businesses understand the fast-changing landscape of social media.

It marks the 8th annual event in a series of 'Business Matters' panel talks organized by Brock’s Goodman School of Business and is moderated by Associate Professor of Marketing Todd Green.

Panelists include Cass Cervi - Strategist at No Fixed Address, Christina Garnett - Principal Marketing Manager, Offline Community and Advocacy at HubSpot - Meg Shannon, Communications Manager at Broadbent Institute and Strategy Director at Hughes & Co - Carly Snider.

You need to register for the event to receive a link.

It will run tomorrow night from 7 to 8:30.