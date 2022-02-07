Brock hosting Women in STEM this week

A 'Women in STEM' week-long event is launching at Brock today.

Now in its third year, the event - focusing on women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields- will take place with virtual talks and workshops planned until Friday.

“This year, attendees will hear the stories, experiences and perspectives of scientists in different fields,” said Biological Sciences PhD candidate Mariana Garrido, who is leading the event’s organizing committee. “For the first time, the Women in STEM event is opening its doors to external speakers, with women scientists in positions outside academia joining us as well.”

The opening ceremony is being held this morning.

Women in STEM is open to all. You just need to register online.