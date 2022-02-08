Brock incubation program accepting applicants

A Brock business incubation program now accepting new applicants.



The LINCubator launched back in Novemeber and is ready for it's second batch of members and mentors.

“We originally intended to run the program once per year,” says Cassie Price, Program Manager for the Brock LINC. “But with the feedback we’ve received and interest from entrepreneurs, we will be running two cohorts each year, one starting in May and the other in November.”

The eight-month program supports a small group of early-stage businesses.

They groups then go through a series of educational workshops as well as mentorship sessions, coaching sessions and networking events.

The program is open to students, staff, faculty and anyone in the broader Niagara community.

Startups from all industries are encouraged to apply.

Applications are open until Sunday, March 13 and can be submitted to brocku.ca/linc/lincubator