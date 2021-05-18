Brock launches Department of Engineering

A big day for Brock University as it is on its way to become one of only three Canadian universities offering Integrated Engineering programs at the undergraduate level.

The St. Catharines University's Senate has approved the formation of the Department of Engineering, marking the first time since its inaugural year that the school created a department that hasn’t grown from an existing program.

Although the University announced Engineering programs were on the horizon last year, the creation of the department allows this new academic initiative to be realized.

“This is a monumental development for Brock University,” said President Gervan Fearon. “The creation of the Department of Engineering is years in the making and to see it come to fruition is a success to be celebrated by the entire University community. It adds an important academic program in demand by students, and it supports the economic vitality of the region — these items are directly aligned with the strategic priorities of the University.”

The first cohort of 100 Integrated Engineering students are expected at Brock for the 2023-24 academic year.

Students will explore topics such as big data, artificial intelligence, medical devices, sustainability and climate change, robot automation, manufacturing and transportation.

Until then, a minor program in Engineering Science is set to launch in September 2021.

In other university related news today, President Fearon announced he will be leaving Brock to take a job in Toronto.