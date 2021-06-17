Brock looking for immigrant women in Niagara to take part in study

Brock University is looking for people to participate in a study on immigrant women in Niagara.

A team researchers will be looking into the experiences of women coming to Niagara, to help develop strategies that promote inclusion in the region.

Brock is looking for immigrant women in Niagara, as well as community service providers who work with immigrant communities.

Through interviews and focus groups, immigrant women will be asked to share their experiences of feeling either excluded or included in social, cultural and political aspects of Canadian society.

They will also be asked about programs or activities they feel would help to promote social inclusion.

This is the second phase of the three-phase project.

If you are interested you can email joanne.crawford@brocku.ca or call 905-688-5550 x4363.