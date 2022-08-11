Brock mourns loss of former Chancellor Ned Goodman

Former Brock University Chancellor Ned Goodman passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the age of 85.

The respected international businessman and philanthropist served two terms as Brock’s seventh Chancellor.

In 2012, Brock’s business Faculty was renamed the Goodman School of Business in recognition of a transformational gift made to the University by the Goodman Family Foundation.

The donation provided key capital for a $22-million expansion and reconstruction of the Goodman School facility, which officially opened its doors in February 2019.

In 2015, during his final Convocation in the role, he received an honorary doctorate from Brock in recognition of his distinguished achievements as a preeminent business and investment counsellor, and for his ongoing philanthropic support of multiple institutions and causes.

Interim Brock President Lynn Wells says his "legacy lives on through his students who attend the business school bearing his name and through the graduates who were moved by his words to create change in the world.”

In 2016, he was appointed to the Order of Canada — the country’s highest civilian honour.

Goodman is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Anita Goodman, his four sons, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.