Brock moves Cuvée moves online

Brock University is bringing wine, beer, and cider lovers a new online experience with the Cuvee Grand Tasting.

The immersive online program launches tomorrow, inviting participants to explore Ontario VQA wine, craft beers, and ciders along with take-away food partners.

The free experience will be accessible until Cuvee 2021 so guests can enjoy it whenever they like.

Similar to the live event, all 48 participating wineries are divided into six stations and links will be available to easily order your favourites without leaving your home.

"Introducing the wines through the Cuvée Online Experience gives people the chance to familiarize themselves with the wines and hone in on the ones they want to try themselves first before committing to a purchase," Cuvée Manager Barb Tatarnic explains. "Once they've made the decision, it's as easy as clicking a link to bring that wine home and follow along with the winemaker's tasting notes whenever they wish."