iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Brock-Niagara Centre for Health and Well-Being offering home workout series

CKTB - NEWS - Workout at Home

Brock University is trying to help people stay active while self-isolating at home.

Officials with the University’s Brock-Niagara Centre for Health and Well-Being are posting a series of daily Home Workouts that don’t require exercise equipment on their Facebook page.

A new website has also been launched with more information and important safety tips.

All workouts will have options allowing individuals to make adjustments based on their needs.​

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM MAR 24TH

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Tim Curtis, President, NOTL Hydro

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM MAR 24TH

    Niagara West MP Dean Allison

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM MAR 24TH

    Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst

     