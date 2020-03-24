Brock-Niagara Centre for Health and Well-Being offering home workout series
Brock University is trying to help people stay active while self-isolating at home.
Officials with the University’s Brock-Niagara Centre for Health and Well-Being are posting a series of daily Home Workouts that don’t require exercise equipment on their Facebook page.
A new website has also been launched with more information and important safety tips.
All workouts will have options allowing individuals to make adjustments based on their needs.
