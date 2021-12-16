Brock not ready to announce any changes to their winter term

Brock University is not pushing back in person for January just yet.

As some universities in the province are delaying in person classes next month Brock has not made that decision yet.

The university says both online and in-person exams end on Saturday, Dec. 18th and they have reduced the capacity of exam locations by at least 50 per cent and are requiring mandatory screening prior to arrival.

In a statement Brock officials say, "The University’s top priority is to provide a safe learning and working environment for students, faculty and staff. As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor the public health situation and work with government agencies to ensure the health and well-being of the entire Brock community. "

They add any updates on the Winter term will be communicated to students as soon as possible.

This as some post secondary institutions have already announced changes to their winter term.

York University will start their term on January 10th, but in-person learning will not start until January 24th.

McMaster University also notified its students they play to delay in person class until January 17th.