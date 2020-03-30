Brock offering more help in fight against COVID-19

Brock University is offering more resources to help with the fight against COVID-19.

The school has donated gloves, masks, and chemicals to Niagara Public Health and researchers.

The university is also looking at ways to use its containment laboratories to assist with research and testing.

Brock’s level three containment lab is being used to study the Zika and West Nile viruses, but could be used to further research on COVID-19.

Officials with the school say they also have several level two laboratories that could support a scale-up of testing if the demand increases.

However the university would need access to critical testing kits that are in high-demand.

Norgen Biotek in Thorold is already working with the university to develop the kits.