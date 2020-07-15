Brock offers free online summer camp programming

Brock University is offering free online options for kids missing the summer camp experience.

Brock Youth University's Program Manager Michelle Leone explains organizers have taken the school's popular summer camp options into the virtual realm.

"So it's not quite the same - they don't have their friends and they don't have their camp instructors, but we're hopeful that they can find some of the stuff that they would have been doing at camp that they can maybe do with their siblings or with a grown-up at their house."

Some of the programs include teaching children how to write computer code, a 30 minute workout, and a recipe to make their very own slushie.

All of the free programs are available on Brock's recreation website.