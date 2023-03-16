Brock prepares for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Brock University is gearing up for St. Patrick's Day.

The University and its Students’ Union have teamed up once again with Niagara Police to remind students to behave this weekend.

Last week, Brock staff and police officers went door-to-door visiting student housing and neighbourhoods with a lot of students promoting safe and responsible celebrations as part of the 'Don’t Put the Bad in Badger' campaign.

Flyers were handed out explaining possible fines if municipal bylaws are violated.

“We recognize that St. Patrick’s Day is a time of celebration for many, but also ask that our students mark the occasion in a safe and responsible way,” said Brad Clarke, the University’s Associate Vice-President, Students, and Interim Associate Vice-President, Equity. “Whether students call Niagara home during their studies or beyond the school terms, we expect that they will treat their community with respect and consideration, regardless of the time of year.”

Along with outreach beforehand, Brock has funded additional NRPS officers to assist with neighbourhood patrols on St. Patrick’s Day and the weekend that follows.

During those times, police and city bylaw officers are taking a zero-tolerance approach and will have high visibility in near-campus neighbourhoods.