Brock professor urges music fans to continue financially supporting artists

A Brock University professor is urging music fans to financially support the artists they love.

It’s been a tough few weeks for music lovers as concert after concert has been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19.

While many artists are choosing to stream free live concerts from their living rooms, Associate Professor Todd Green says musicians are suffering financially.

Green says around 75 percent of their income comes from ticket sales and merchandise purchased at concerts.

"Artists get paid peanuts from streaming royalties," he says. "Even if people stream a new album five times instead of twice because they’re home in self-isolation, it doesn’t add up to anything close to the touring revenue they would have made."

Green suggests fans to buy digital albums or merchandise and recommending music to others.

"It’s up to us to continue supporting artists."