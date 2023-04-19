Brock receives $500,00 to support women in STEM and aspiring entrepreneurs

Brock University is celebrating a $500,000 donation to support women in STEM and aspiring entrepreneurs.



The gift was made on behalf of Brock University Chancellor Hilary Pearson and her husband Michael Sabia.

The donation will honour former Niagara politician, journalist and women’s rights leader Laura Sabia, the mother of Michael.

It will support students and researchers in the Yousef Haj-Ahmad Department of Engineering and in the Entrepreneurship Co-op program.

“We are committed to supporting women students and researchers in kick-starting their careers and engaging in world-class research,” says Pearson. “The world needs more women in STEM and more women exploring entrepreneurship, and we can’t think of a better place for them to do that than at Brock.”

Part of the gift will expand and support the University’s entrepreneurial co-op program, which provides students with the opportunity to dedicate a paid co-op work term to developing and launching their business idea.

Laura Sabia Entrepreneur positions will include a four-month paid co-op, as well as coaching and mentorship from the Brock LINC.

Another portion of the gift will support the Laura Sabia Scholarships, provided annually to women students in STEM subject areas and, in the future, those applying to the Yousef Haj-Ahmad Department of Engineering.

The third part of the gift will fund the Laura Sabia Research Scholar awards for researchers in the Yousef Haj-Ahmad Department of Engineering, with a priority on women researchers or projects involving women students.

“This is a wonderful gift that will have a profound impact on Brock students and researchers,” says Lesley Rigg, Brock’s President and Vice-Chancellor. “I applaud Chancellor Pearson and her family for their foresight and vision, and on behalf of the entire Brock community, thank them for their generous support.”