Brock research team looking for teachers to take part in study on working during the pandemic

Brock researchers are looking for teachers to talk about their experience working during a pandemic.

Professor of Child and Youth Studies Dawn Zinga and Associate Professor Danielle Sirianni Molnar have launched a survey as part of their study “Teachers’ Perspectives on the Pandemic.”

They say they want to make sure teachers’ voices are being heard and understood as schools re-open.

“I think of teachers as being front-line workers of a different sort,” says Zinga. “They were there with the students face to face and they were there in students’ homes virtually during long periods of the pandemic, yet we didn’t hear a lot about that side of things,” she says.

The research team, which also consists of master’s student Melissa Blackburn and other research assistants, is looking for 250 elementary or secondary school teachers who are certified with the Ontario College of Teachers and have at least two years of teaching experience in Ontario.

Those interested in participating are asked to e-mail teapopstudy@brocku.ca to enrol in the study, which consists of three online surveys, each spaced two months apart. For each survey completed, participants will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.