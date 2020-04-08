Brock researcher looking into the pandemic's impact on children

A Brock University researcher is delving into the impact the global pandemic is having on children.

Professor Rebecca Raby and a team of six graduate students will be starting one-on-one online interview with up to 30 children between the ages of 8 and 15 this week.

The kids will be asked questions such as ‘How are you feeling’, ‘What are you finding hardest about this situation’, and ‘What’s your favourite thing to do each day?’

The interview process will be repeated every two weeks over the next few months.

Raby hopes her team’s findings will help guide parents, government officials, and service organizations when it comes to supporting children through a difficult time.