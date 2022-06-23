Brock researchers have been awarded more than $3 million in government grants.

Canada announced the recipients of Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada grants today, with Brock awarded funding in four grant categories.

“The investments made by NSERC speak to the quality and impact of research in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines at Brock,” says Vice-President, Research Tim Kenyon.

“Through this support from NSERC programs, Brock researchers will continue to make outstanding contributions, from fundamental science to applied problem-solving, while supporting and mentoring the next generation of international experts in their fields.”

