Brock researchers will receive $2.3M in fed grants

Brock University researchers have been awarded more than $2.3M in federal grants.

$1.4 million in grants will come from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and $923,911 will arrive from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

Among the NSERC award recipients is Canada Research Chair in Bone and Muscle Development, Kinesiology Professor Wendy Ward.

Her team will be exploring whether natural chemicals called polyphenols found in rooibos tea (a type of herbal tea) will help mothers’ bones to form more mineral and become stronger after pregnancy and lactation, a time when bone cell activity is very active.

“NSERC and SSHRC are vital sources of support for the leading-edge research we conduct at Brock University,” says Vice-President, Research Tim Kenyon. “We are grateful for the extensive funding awarded to Brock scholars in so many fields, through these highly competitive national programs,” he says.