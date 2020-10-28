Brock's Department of Dramatic Arts taking performances online

Brock University is bringing its 2020 Mainstage theatre productions to a virtual audience for free.

'Scenes from an Execution' by Howard Barker will begin livestreaming this Friday on the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts YouTube channel.

The show surrounds Galactia, a 16th century punk feminist painter, who outsmarts all hangers-on with her ability to wield a paintbrush and video camera.

Although the performances are free, space is limited and reservations are required through Brock's website.

The livestreams will be happening at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

More performances will happen next week.