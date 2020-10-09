Brock's fall grad ceremonies will be virtual

Brock University students will once again be able to celebrate Convocation from the comfort and safety of their own homes around the world.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, Brock announcing its 108th Convocation will be held virtually, on Friday, Oct. 16.

Similar to Spring Convocation, the Class of 2020 will be celebrated in an online format.

President Gervan Fearon says the 2020 graduates will be invited back to campus for an in-person celebration at a future date.

Fall Convocation is always a single-day affair, with some 1,000 Brock students marking the conclusion of an important chapter in their lives.