Brock's President has taken a new job in Toronto

A change of leadership at Brock as the University's President accepts a new role at George Brown.

Gervan Fearon has accepted the new role in Toronto in August.

Current Brock Provost Lynn Wells has been named Interim Brock President for up to two years while a search for a successor is completed.

Wells will continue as Provost as well during this time.

“We understand Gervan’s desire to move back to Toronto and we are deeply appreciative of his leadership of Brock University during a time of great change and uncertainty,” said Gary Comerford, Chair of the Brock Board of Trustees. “He helped develop a strategic plan that is a road map for our University and is central to our efforts to sustain and advance Brock. The University is very fortunate to be able to turn to Provost Wells, who has the experience, skills and leadership abilities we need to continue to advance Brock.”

Fearon said serving as Brock University’s President “has been a distinct honour.”

Wells said she is looking forward to further working with the Brock community in the coming months.

“It is a privilege to be a member of the Brock community,” she said. “While the pandemic period has been one of unpredictability and rapid change, Brock is well-positioned to continue its service to students, faculty, researchers, staff and the community. I look forward to working with all of you in the coming months to build further on Brock’s remarkable success.”

Fearon started at Brock in 2017 after serving as President of Brandon University in Manitoba.