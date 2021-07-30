Brock's student athletes must be fully vaccinated to compete

Brock University's student athletes will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

School representatives have announced all athletes on varsity or club team rosters must be fully vaccinated to compete in the upcoming season.

The mandate does not includes students taking part in on-campus athletics such as intramural competitions or people using the university's athletic facilities for recreational purposes.

All student-athletes will be required to be fully vaccinated by Saturday, September 4th or 14 days before competition, whichever date is sooner.

More information will be sent to coaches and athletes in the coming days.

Health Canada-approved vaccines and vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use List will be considered acceptable.

Requests for exemption can be made due to medical conditions or religious beliefs and will be handled on a case-by-case basis.