Brock sets up free headshot booth for students and staff

Brock University is helping Niagara students prepare for the workforce by offering free headshots.

A permanent booth has been set up in the Career Zone space for students who need a professional photo to use online during their job search.

Cara Krezik with Brock tells CKTB a good-looking headshot is very important.

She says LinkedIn, an online job connecting source, is still the number one way to find employees and jobs.

The site allows users to add a profile picture.

All students, staff and alumni are able to use the booth for free.