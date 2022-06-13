Brock sets up free headshot booth for students and staff
Brock University is helping Niagara students prepare for the workforce by offering free headshots.
A permanent booth has been set up in the Career Zone space for students who need a professional photo to use online during their job search.
Cara Krezik with Brock tells CKTB a good-looking headshot is very important.
She says LinkedIn, an online job connecting source, is still the number one way to find employees and jobs.
The site allows users to add a profile picture.
All students, staff and alumni are able to use the booth for free.
-
NITM with Tim Denis June 13NITM with Tim Denis June 13 GUESTS: Clare Cameron - Councillor and Deputy Lord mayor Town of NOTL Ted Mouradian - President of the 2% Factor/Professional Speaker/Author
-
Dr. Hirji June 13Dr. Hirji June 13
-
Cara Krezik Brock University with Tim DenisCara Krezik Brock University with Tim Denis