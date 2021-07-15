Brock Student Health Services hosts drop-in clinic for students

Brock University students can get a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a special drop-in clinic today.

Student Health Services is hosting the clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harrison Hall.

Free parking is available and students must bring either a student ID or government issued ID to get a shot.

First and second doses are available.

All students must complete the Brock COVID-19 screening assessment on the Brock Safety App before arriving.

Appointments are not required.