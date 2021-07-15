Brock Student Health Services hosts drop-in clinic for students
Brock University students can get a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a special drop-in clinic today.
Student Health Services is hosting the clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harrison Hall.
Free parking is available and students must bring either a student ID or government issued ID to get a shot.
First and second doses are available.
All students must complete the Brock COVID-19 screening assessment on the Brock Safety App before arriving.
Appointments are not required.
-
Niagara's Mobile ClosetNiagara’s Mobile Closet are trying their best to recycle & reuse clothing. Tom talks to Pam Nicholson Board Chair with Niagara's Mobile Closet
-
Greg David TV-eh.com (July 15, 2021)Emmy nominations with greg david, tv-eh.com, via streamyard
-