Brock student trying to track crows in Niagara

A Brock master's student is looking for help tracking crows in Niagara.

Alex Popescu is hoping the public will log onto his map and help track the birds.

Click HERE to listen to Alex talk with CKTB's Tom McConnell

The project is aiming to crowdsource the location of the birds, identifying urban and non-urban crow foraging areas during their breeding season between late February and May.

“The experiment will provide insights into behavioural adaptations contributing to the success of crows in urban locations,” said Popescu, who is a member of Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences Kiyoko Gotanda’s research group.

The Crowkémon Go mapping system is available through google maps. Or by clicking HERE